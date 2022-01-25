$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $128.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.76. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 120,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

