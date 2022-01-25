-$4.90 EPS Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.90) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($6.71) and the highest is ($3.64). argenx reported earnings of ($4.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($8.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.27) to ($7.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($19.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($23.95) to ($16.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($386.36) to €350.00 ($397.73) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after purchasing an additional 341,605 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 110,349 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $265.00 on Friday. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.84 and a 200 day moving average of $309.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.98.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

