A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of A10 Networks worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 558,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 116,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 68,970 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 848,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEN opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In other A10 Networks news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $16,298,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,618,304 shares of company stock valued at $40,969,988 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

