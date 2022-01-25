Swiss National Bank Buys 800 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Myovant Sciences worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. State Street Corp grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,169,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 205,459 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,554,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,394,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,306 shares of company stock worth $456,601. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MYOV opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

