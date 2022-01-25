Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Matson worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Matson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Matson by 447.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $34,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $250,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,820. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MATX opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

