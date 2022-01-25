Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $605.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $725.00 to $605.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $556.47.

NFLX stock opened at $387.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $594.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.13. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

