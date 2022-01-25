Swiss National Bank Buys 1,200 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of IMAX worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 152,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IMAX by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 164,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in IMAX by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IMAX. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.