Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 47,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.41. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

