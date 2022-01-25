Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Astronics worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Astronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Astronics by 104,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 150.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRO stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.95. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

