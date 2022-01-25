Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Affirm by 2,191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 579,521 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after buying an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion and a PE ratio of -18.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

