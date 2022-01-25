Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello Buys 400 Shares

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $10,368.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE TTP opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
