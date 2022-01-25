Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello Buys 400 Shares

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $10,368.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TTP opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 100.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,242 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 176,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 223.9% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 100,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

