Truist Financial Corp Makes New $415,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter valued at about $355,000.

VLU opened at $150.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $160.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.67.

