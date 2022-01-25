Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $9,591,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 34.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 46.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 188,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,346,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 109,860 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $1,152,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Change Healthcare news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

