Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 268,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 165,439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 151,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after buying an additional 143,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 458,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 99,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $28.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 88.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.