Truist Financial Corp Takes $439,000 Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gannett by 630.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gannett by 35.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,583,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 681,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gannett by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,788,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,620,000 after purchasing an additional 600,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after acquiring an additional 597,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 24.4% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,779,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 544,634 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE GCI opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $800.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.67 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

