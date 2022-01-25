Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,286 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $74.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.