Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,154 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000.

Shares of JUST opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

