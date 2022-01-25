John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 30.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HPS opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

