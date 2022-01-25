Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Jumia Technologies worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,025,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 193.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 230,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 342.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 148,347 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of JMIA opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.