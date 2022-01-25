SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Micah Heavener Sells 2,000 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 110.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 119,409 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 128.0% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.