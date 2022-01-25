SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Micah Heavener Sells 2,000 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $28.26.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 110.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 119,409 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 128.0% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
