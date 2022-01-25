Trainline (LON:TRN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $214.60

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 214.60 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 231.60 ($3.12), with a volume of 168561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.80 ($2.98).

TRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Trainline to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 412 ($5.56) to GBX 351 ($4.74) in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.94) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.83) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 397.67 ($5.37).

Get Trainline alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 271.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 313.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -17.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.