Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.86.

PLTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 308,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1,008.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 74,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 145,745 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth $4,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. Playtika has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

