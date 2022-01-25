Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 19.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Oatly Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group stock opened at 6.88 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 6.11 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of 13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

