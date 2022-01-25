Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $199.10 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $229.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

