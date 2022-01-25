Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vuzix worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vuzix by 291.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after buying an additional 2,921,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 19.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 474,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 118.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 515,374 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 537.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 496,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 413.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 430,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.29. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 191.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

