PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

