Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.83, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -820.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

