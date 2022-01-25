PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 500 Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,019,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,765,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average of $79.70. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $83.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

