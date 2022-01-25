DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) by 233.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DiDi Global were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $3,535,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $3,535,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,831,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $184,947,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $21,562,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIDI opened at 4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DiDi Global Inc. has a twelve month low of 4.18 and a twelve month high of 18.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of 7.91.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

