PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 308.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38,223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $21.72.

