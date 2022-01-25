PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,053 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 144.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 71,484 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 59.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 67,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.