PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,728 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

HLX stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 3.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

