Deutsche Bank AG Sells 20,700 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Cowen worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the second quarter valued at about $943,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 66.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $849.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.40. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.