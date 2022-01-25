Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,024 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Datto were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Datto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Datto by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Datto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

In other Datto news, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,139. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

