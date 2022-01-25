PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of PriceSmart worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $713,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $500,370.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,896 shares of company stock worth $5,022,803 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

