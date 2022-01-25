The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of The Hackett Group worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 73,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 31,725 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $575.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

