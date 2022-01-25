Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,745 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of PDF Solutions worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

