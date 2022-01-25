Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,927 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in KBR were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in KBR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

KBR opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.95 and a beta of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.