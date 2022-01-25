Deutsche Bank AG Buys 120,525 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 263.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,525 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 185.7% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth $27,086,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth $27,086,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 63.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,064,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

