Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,458 Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InflaRx were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in InflaRx by 8.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in InflaRx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $9,609,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFRX opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IFRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

