Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after buying an additional 2,949,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after buying an additional 2,992,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after buying an additional 498,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,186,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,695,000 after buying an additional 158,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,092,000 after buying an additional 708,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.04.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

