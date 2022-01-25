Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIRD. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $12.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.37. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $8,030,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $2,187,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

