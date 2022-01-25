Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,228 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Arconic were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Arconic by 3,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arconic by 1,065.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 466,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,037,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arconic by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 308,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

