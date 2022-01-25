Raymond James & Associates Has $526,000 Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Caleres worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 102.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caleres in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Caleres in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Caleres by 4.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $512,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,218 shares of company stock worth $1,584,806. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $924.83 million, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 2.50.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

