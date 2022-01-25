TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TTEC were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TTEC by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEC opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.16 and a 12 month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

