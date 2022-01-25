New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,879 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atossa Therapeutics were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATOS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 732,244.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 197,706 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $824,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 55.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $165.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

