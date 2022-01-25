Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 50.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 49.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 62.5% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Alan Berman purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $534,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Goord purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $624,130. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 164.28% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.