New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,952 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Northwest Pipe worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 169.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth $173,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,913 shares of company stock valued at $177,639. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.83. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $38.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

