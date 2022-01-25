Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.45

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.45 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 2114093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

