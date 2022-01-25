Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.24

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 2237630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 296,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,520 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

